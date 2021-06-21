Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW X3

100,963 KM

Details Description Features

$14,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,700

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

Contact Seller
2013 BMW X3

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

  1. 7406267
  2. 7406267
  3. 7406267
  4. 7406267
  5. 7406267
  6. 7406267
  7. 7406267
  8. 7406267
  9. 7406267
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,700

+ taxes & licensing

100,963KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7406267
  • Stock #: A979Y
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C54D0A12466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A979Y
  • Mileage 100,963 KM

Vehicle Description

Sharp '13 BMW X3 with roof, leather, memory seat, bluetooth and more. 2.0 liter Twin power turbocharged 4 cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ezee Wheelz

2013 Ford Explorer L...
 154,015 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sorento EX V6
 148,485 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XLT
 130,721 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Email Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-3800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory