2013 Chevrolet Equinox

$13,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 4 2 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8608895

8608895 Stock #: P9516

P9516 VIN: 2GNFLCEK0D6431536

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 105,429 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.