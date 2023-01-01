Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

110,138 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1675265202
  2. 1675265202
  3. 1675265202
  4. 1675265202
  5. 1675265202
  6. 1675265202
  7. 1675265202
  8. 1675265246
  9. 1675265249
  10. 1675265248
  11. 1675265249
  12. 1675265248
  13. 1675265249
  14. 1675265249
  15. 1675265249
  16. 1675265249
  17. 1675265249
  18. 1675265249
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

110,138KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9570331
  • Stock #: 19198
  • VIN: 2GNFLNEK4D6246949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,138 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 110,138 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Silve...
 183,117 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2010 Chrysler 300 To...
 77,735 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory