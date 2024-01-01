2013 Chrysler 200

Menu
Clean CarFax - Fully loaded vehicle. Leathered seats, sunroof, powered and heated seats, Body is in great condition - Unique Color! and has no rust. Well-maintained. Runs Great. Detailed Clean - Touch Screen. New brake pads and rotors all around. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary Third Party One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge.

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX

PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 5199909988 for further information.

193,000 KM

$8,500

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

193,000KM
VIN 1C3CCBCGXDN555169

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Golden Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

