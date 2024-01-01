Menu
Recent Arrival! Black 2013 Chrysler Town & Country Touring-L FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 VVT **CARPROOF CERTIFIED**, Leather.

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

164,325 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,325KM
VIN 2C4RC1CG4DR513034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GC24674B
  • Mileage 164,325 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adjustable Pedals

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Console

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
2013 Chrysler Town & Country