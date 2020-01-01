Menu
2013 Dodge Avenger

SXT

2013 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Rocky Motors

975 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8X 2S7

519-252-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,808KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4424172
  • Stock #: 2622
  • VIN: 1C3CDZCB6DN692622
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • auto climate control
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Clock
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • reading lights
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Center Console
  • Floor mats
  • Cup Holder
  • Power Outlet
  • Spare Tire
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Halogen Headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • am/fm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • antenna
  • Satellite Radio
  • 6 Speakers
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
  • 4-wheel independent suspension
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Radio data system
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Braking Assist
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • door pockets
  • Chrome front grill
  • 17 inch Wheels
  • 3-point seat belts
  • Body colored bumpers
  • Seat belt pretensioners
  • Thermometer
  • Rear Center Armrest
  • CD (SINGLE DISC)
  • Low Fuel Level Indicator
  • Independent suspension
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Split/Folding Seats
  • Vanity Mirror/Light
  • Aux Audio Adapter
  • Front Airbags (Driver)
  • Front Airbags (Passenger)
  • Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle
  • Side Impact Door Beam
  • Hill Assist System
  • Multi-Link Suspension
  • Front and Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Auxiliary Transmission Cooler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rocky Motors

Rocky Motors

975 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8X 2S7

