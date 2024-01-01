$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Dodge Dart
SXT
Location
Select Auto Sales
1395 Lauzon Rd, Windsor, ON N8S 3N2
Sales: 519-944-1800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,042KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CDFBH8DD269356
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,042 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice vehicle, well taken care of low kilometres vehicle comes certified HST, and licensing separate
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Select Auto Sales
Select Auto Sales
1395 Lauzon Rd, Windsor, ON N8S 3N2
Call Dealer
519-944-XXXX(click to show)
519-944-1800
Alternate NumbersService: 519-944-6510
