<div>Nice vehicle, well taken care of low kilometres vehicle comes certified HST, and licensing separate</div>

2013 Dodge Dart

144,042 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Select Auto Sales

1395 Lauzon Rd, Windsor, ON N8S 3N2

Sales: 519-944-1800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
144,042KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CDFBH8DD269356

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,042 KM

Nice vehicle, well taken care of low kilometres vehicle comes certified HST, and licensing separate

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

