Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>$9,995 plus HST.  No hidden fees.   CLEAN CARFAX!!!  NO ACCIDENTS!!!</strong></p><p>LOW KMS LOADED</p><p><strong>63,386KM</strong> Equipped With: Remote Start, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, touch screen, Leather, Sunroof,  Stereo mounted controls,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.</p><p> </p><p>WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.</p><p>3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.</p><p>Windsor, ON</p><p>N8W 1H2</p><p>519-915-5500</p><p>www.windsorpreowned.com</p><p>Richard@windsorpreowned.com</p>

2013 Dodge Dart

63,386 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Dodge Dart

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12168675

2013 Dodge Dart

Limited

Location

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

  1. 1738969936
  2. 1738969936
  3. 1738969935
  4. 1738969935
  5. 1738969935
  6. 1738969935
  7. 1738969935
  8. 1738969935
  9. 1738969935
  10. 1738969935
  11. 1738969935
  12. 1738969935
  13. 1738969935
  14. 1738969935
  15. 1738969935
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,386KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CDFCH0DD195560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,386 KM

Vehicle Description

$9,995 plus HST.  No hidden fees.   CLEAN CARFAX!!!  NO ACCIDENTS!!!

LOW KM'S LOADED

63,386KM Equipped With: Remote Start, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, touch screen, Leather, Sunroof,  Stereo mounted controls,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.

 

WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.

3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.

Windsor, ON

N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

www.windsorpreowned.com

Richard@windsorpreowned.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Used 2016 Buick Encore CXL (PREMIUM) for sale in Windsor, ON
2016 Buick Encore CXL (PREMIUM) 108,283 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Spark LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2021 Chevrolet Spark LT 36,150 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Windsor, ON
2012 Dodge Journey SXT 77,866 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-915-XXXX

(click to show)

519-915-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

519-915-5500

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Dart