Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Fiat 500

77,400 KM

Details Description Features

$6,690

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,690

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Auto Sales

519-915-3755

Contact Seller
2013 Fiat 500

2013 Fiat 500

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Fiat 500

Sport

Location

Golden Auto Sales

1375 Crawford Ave, Windsor, ON N8X 2A7

519-915-3755

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,690

+ taxes & licensing

77,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7726093
  • Stock #: 348
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBRXDT542181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 348
  • Mileage 77,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for nice economy car  . Here is a  Fully Loaded 2013 Fiat 500 ,1.4 L  Mint Condition ,with very low mileage only 77600  km on it. Clean Carfax, accidents free ,reported. Sunroof,  Bluetooth, CD Player,  Heated Seats, alloy wheels Bi-color Sport seats, Looking for more detailed information. Please do not hesitate to contact us. Ask For Hussain . 

 

Price: $7690+HST & Licensing

 

We Finance - Financing available with interest rates as low as %1.99

 

Note: Ask about our Sale!

 

Reach us by Phone# 519 915 3755 Cell#+1 519-990-4847 , or visit our website www.goldenautosales.ca 

 

We Provide Car proof for all our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Navigation System
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Golden Auto Sales

2011 Honda Civic DX-G
 155,000 KM
$7,490 + tax & lic

Email Golden Auto Sales

Golden Auto Sales

Golden Auto Sales

1375 Crawford Ave, Windsor, ON N8X 2A7

Call Dealer

519-915-XXXX

(click to show)

519-915-3755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory