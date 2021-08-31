+ taxes & licensing
1375 Crawford Ave, Windsor, ON N8X 2A7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Looking for nice economy car . Here is a Fully Loaded 2013 Fiat 500 ,1.4 L Mint Condition ,with very low mileage only 77600 km on it. Clean Carfax, accidents free ,reported. Sunroof, Bluetooth, CD Player, Heated Seats, alloy wheels Bi-color Sport seats, Looking for more detailed information. Please do not hesitate to contact us. Ask For Hussain .
Price: $7690+HST & Licensing
We Finance - Financing available with interest rates as low as %1.99
Note: Ask about our Sale!
Reach us by Phone# 519 915 3755 Cell#+1 519-990-4847 , or visit our website www.goldenautosales.ca
We Provide Car proof for all our inventory!
