2013 Ford EDGE FWD 4dr SEL AWD, comes with Heated seats, Backup camera, parking sensors, Bluetooth, leather seats, Sunroof/moonroof Entertainment System and many more features.  Well maintained vehicle, nice and clean runs perfect.

This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.

Also included is a complimentary One Year Powertrain warranty. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge.

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.  THIRD PARTY FINANCE AVAILABLE

PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 5199909988 for further information.

2013 Ford Edge

156,000 KM

$10,300

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

2013 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$10,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,000KM
VIN 2FMDK4JC3DBC47184

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Metallic Blue Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

LOW KILOMETER - NO ACCIDENT

CARFAX AVAILABLE

2013 Ford EDGE FWD 4dr SEL AWD, comes with Heated seats, Backup camera, parking sensors, Bluetooth, leather seats, Sunroof/moonroof Entertainment System and many more features.  Well maintained vehicle, nice and clean runs perfect.  


This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.

Also included is a complimentary One Year Powertrain warranty. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge.

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.  THIRD PARTY FINANCE AVAILABLE

PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 5199909988 for further information.



Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
$10,300

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2013 Ford Edge