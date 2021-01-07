Menu
2013 Ford Escape

66,785 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE AWD No Accidents Low KM

2013 Ford Escape

SE AWD No Accidents Low KM

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

66,785KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6580126
  VIN: 1FMCU9GX5DUC64477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,785 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast Approvals: www.wautoshoppers.ca 

WE ARE THE CREDIT RE-BUILDERS!! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, GOOD JOB? NO PROBLEM!

This low km, accident free 2013 Ford Escape is equipped with 4cyl/1.6l automatic transmission, AWD, bluetooth, keyless entry, power windows, heated seats and more!  Finance from 1.99% Above Prime (OAC)0 Down payment availableNo payments for 6 months OAC   Due to the current situations surrounding COVID-19, we are now operating by appointment only. Please call 519-948-5330 today for more information on this vehicle or to book a test drive. Thank You for your continued support! stay safe! W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 21 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models. 

Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today!

    

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

