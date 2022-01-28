Menu
2013 Ford Escape

170,931 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,931KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8253505
  • Stock #: B252
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX5DUC28594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,931 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean '13 Escape SE with all wheel drive, heated leather seats and more, 1.6 liter turbocharged Ecoboost engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

