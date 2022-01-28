$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ezee Wheelz
519-735-3800
2013 Ford Escape
2013 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
519-735-3800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
170,931KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8253505
- Stock #: B252
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX5DUC28594
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,931 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean '13 Escape SE with all wheel drive, heated leather seats and more, 1.6 liter turbocharged Ecoboost engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ezee Wheelz
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2