2013 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
81,992KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9287020
- Stock #: B504
- VIN: 1FMCU9G99DUA06092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,992 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice '13 Ford Escape with cruise control, keyless entry, steering wheel controls and more. 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
4×4
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2