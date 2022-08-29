Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

81,992 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

  1. 9287020
  2. 9287020
  3. 9287020
  4. 9287020
  5. 9287020
  6. 9287020
  7. 9287020
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,992KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9287020
  • Stock #: B504
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G99DUA06092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,992 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice '13 Ford Escape with cruise control, keyless entry, steering wheel controls and more. 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ezee Wheelz

2013 Honda CR-V 4WD ...
 118,894 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape 4WD...
 81,992 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 164,165 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Email Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-3800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory