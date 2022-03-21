$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ezee Wheelz
519-735-3800
2013 Ford F-150
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
519-735-3800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
239,794KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8898130
- Stock #: B389
- VIN: 1FTMF1EM9DKF16711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 239,794 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice '13 Ford F150. Only one owner 4x4 cloth seats. 3.7 litre 6 cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ezee Wheelz
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2