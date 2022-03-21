2013 Ford F-150

Menu
Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8898130
  Stock #: B389
  VIN: 1FTMF1EM9DKF16711

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 239,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice '13 Ford F150. Only one owner 4x4 cloth seats. 3.7 litre 6 cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

