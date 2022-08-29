Menu
2013 Honda CR-V

118,894 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

4WD EX-L

2013 Honda CR-V

4WD EX-L

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,894KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9287023
  Stock #: B473
  VIN: 2HKRM4H71DH113856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B473
  • Mileage 118,894 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice '13 Honda CRV with a backup cam, Bluetooth, satellite radio and more. 2.4-litre 4-cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

