2013 Honda CR-V
4WD EX-L
Location
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
118,894KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9287023
- Stock #: B473
- VIN: 2HKRM4H71DH113856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,894 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice '13 Honda CRV with a backup cam, Bluetooth, satellite radio and more. 2.4-litre 4-cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic
