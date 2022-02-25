Menu
2013 Hyundai Accent

96,134 KM

Details Features

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

GL

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

96,134KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8358462
  • Stock #: 18136
  • VIN: KMHCT5AEXDU109670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,134 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cargo shade
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

