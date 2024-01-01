Menu
2013 Hyundai Sonata

87,502 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Sonata

Limited w/Navi

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Limited w/Navi

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,502KM
Used
VIN 5NPEC4AC7DH771402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8293A
  • Mileage 87,502 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2013 Hyundai Sonata