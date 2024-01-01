$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Sonata
2013 Hyundai Sonata
Limited w/Navi
2013 Hyundai Sonata
Limited w/Navi
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
87,502KM
Used
VIN 5NPEC4AC7DH771402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P8293A
- Mileage 87,502 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Safety
Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
Curb Side Mirrors
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
