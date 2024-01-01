Menu
Account
Sign In
Odometer is 34099 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival!White 2013 Kia Soul 4u FWD 6-Speed Automatic Nu 2.0L I4 MPI**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**, 18" Black Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power steering, Remote keyless entry, Speed control.

2013 Kia Soul

96,957 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Kia Soul

4U

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Soul

4U

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

  1. 11064623
  2. 11064623
  3. 11064623
  4. 11064623
  5. 11064623
  6. 11064623
  7. 11064623
  8. 11064623
  9. 11064623
  10. 11064623
  11. 11064623
  12. 11064623
  13. 11064623
  14. 11064623
  15. 11064623
  16. 11064623
  17. 11064623
  18. 11064623
  19. 11064623
  20. 11064623
  21. 11064623
  22. 11064623
  23. 11064623
  24. 11064623
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
96,957KM
Used
VIN KNDJT2A65D7577601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RA231180A
  • Mileage 96,957 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 34099 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival!White 2013 Kia Soul 4u FWD 6-Speed Automatic Nu 2.0L I4 MPI**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**, 18" Black Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power steering, Remote keyless entry, Speed control.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Used 2022 Nissan Pathfinder for sale in Windsor, ON
2022 Nissan Pathfinder 58,003 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI for sale in Windsor, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI 78,389 KM $27,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 85,550 KM $28,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Soul