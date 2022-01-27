$145,000+ tax & licensing
2013 Maserati GranTurismo
SPORT CONVERTIBLE
Location
Z's Auto
11293 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1B1
519-979-0233
Used
- Listing ID: 8153278
- Stock #: w13granturismo - 075087
- VIN: zam45vma9d0075087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
