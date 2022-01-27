Menu
2013 Maserati GranTurismo

0 KM

Details Features

$145,000

+ tax & licensing
$145,000

+ taxes & licensing

Z's Auto

519-979-0233

2013 Maserati GranTurismo

2013 Maserati GranTurismo

SPORT CONVERTIBLE

2013 Maserati GranTurismo

SPORT CONVERTIBLE

Location

Z's Auto

11293 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1B1

519-979-0233

$145,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8153278
  Stock #: w13granturismo - 075087
  VIN: zam45vma9d0075087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

