2013 RAM 2500

388,016 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2013 RAM 2500

2013 RAM 2500

ST

2013 RAM 2500

ST

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

388,016KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10440810
  • Stock #: 19867
  • VIN: 3C6UR5HL1DG537469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 19867
  • Mileage 388,016 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

