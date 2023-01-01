2013 RAM 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 8 , 0 1 6 K M Used Good Condition

10440810 Stock #: 19867

19867 VIN: 3C6UR5HL1DG537469

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 388,016 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Turbocharged

