2013 RAM 2500
ST
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
388,016KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10440810
- Stock #: 19867
- VIN: 3C6UR5HL1DG537469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 388,016 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
