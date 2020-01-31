Menu
2014 Cadillac ATS

AWD No Accidents Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,668KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4668198
  • Stock #: 11966
  • VIN: 1G6AG5RX2E0172943
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

YOUR APPROVED!


Go to wautoshoppers.ca TODAY


This 2014 Cadillac ATS4 AWD, 4cyl / 2.0 Turbo automatic transmission, No accidents,

reverse camera, onstar navigation, keyless entry, bluetooth, sunroof, BOSE Speakers,

phone pairing, voice recognition.


For more information on this vehicle

call 519-948-5330

We are located at 5049 Tecumseh RD E Windsor


Finance from 1.99% APR (OAC)

0 Down payment available

No payments for 6 months OAC


W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 20 years.

We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.


*Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, registration and licensing are extra*


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

