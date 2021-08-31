Menu
2014 Cadillac ATS

127,369 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2.0L Turbo Performance

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

127,369KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8072095
  • Stock #: B181
  • VIN: 1G6AK5SX4E0110808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B181
  • Mileage 127,369 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 ATS Performance with lots of toys, adaptive cruise control, memory seating, heated wheel, roof and lots more. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder turobcharged engine.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

