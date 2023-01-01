Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Windsor, ON

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

157,601 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1702400667
  2. 1702400667
  3. 1702400667
  4. 1702400667
  5. 1702400667
  6. 1702400667
  7. 1702400667
  8. 1702400667
  9. 1702400667
  10. 1702400667
  11. 1702400667
  12. 1702400667
  13. 1702400667
  14. 1702400667
  15. 1702400667
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
157,601KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB8E7329152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # A19787
  • Mileage 157,601 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2012 Nissan Titan S for sale in Windsor, ON
2012 Nissan Titan S 134,952 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 International MAX FORCE for sale in Windsor, ON
2013 International MAX FORCE 104,777 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus SE for sale in Windsor, ON
2014 Ford Focus SE 164,995 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze