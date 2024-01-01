$10,000+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 2lt
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 2lt
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX AVAILABLE - LOW KILOMETER
2014 CHEVY CRUZE 2LT / RS Turbo - 4 Cyl - 1.4L - FWD - Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear. Sunroof, heated leather seats, cruise control, back camera, Alloy Wheels ...... and much more - Fully detailed. Tires in excellent condition - Amazing in gas - Equipped with a powerful turbo engine and performance-tuned suspension.
Well-maintained vehicle. No rust with excellent body and paint. No lights on the dash. Detailed clean, rust-proofed.
This vehicle will be certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.
Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX
PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca
PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week
Please CALL at 2262462429 for further information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Nation Car Sales
Auto Nation Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
226-246-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
226-246-2429