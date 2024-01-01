Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CARFAX AVAILABLE - LOW KILOMETER</p><p>2014 CHEVY CRUZE 2LT / RS  Turbo - 4 Cyl  - 1.4L - FWD -  Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear. Sunroof, heated <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1732556593771_1864783060094275 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>leather seats, cruise control, back camera, Alloy Wheels ...... and much more -  Fully detailed.  Tires in excellent condition  - Amazing in gas - <span>Equipped with a powerful turbo engine and performance-tuned suspension</span>.</p><p><span>Well-maintained vehicle. No rust with excellent body and paint. No lights on the dash. Detailed clean, rust-proofed.</span></p><p>This vehicle will be certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.</p><p>Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.</p><p>WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX</p><p>PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca</p><p><br></p><p> PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</p><p> <br></p><p>AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week</p><p> <br></p><p>Please CALL at 2262462429 for further information.</p><br><p><br></p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

66,000 KM

Details Description

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2lt

Watch This Vehicle
11959524

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2lt

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

Contact Seller

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,000KM
VIN 1G1PE5SB7E7260771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX AVAILABLE - LOW KILOMETER

2014 CHEVY CRUZE 2LT / RS  Turbo - 4 Cyl  - 1.4L - FWD -  Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear. Sunroof, heated leather seats, cruise control, back camera, Alloy Wheels ...... and much more -  Fully detailed.  Tires in excellent condition  - Amazing in gas - Equipped with a powerful turbo engine and performance-tuned suspension.

Well-maintained vehicle. No rust with excellent body and paint. No lights on the dash. Detailed clean, rust-proofed.

This vehicle will be certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.

Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX

PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca


PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week

 

Please CALL at 2262462429 for further information.



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales

Used 2008 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4DR V6 SPORT for sale in Windsor, ON
2008 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4DR V6 SPORT 214,000 KM $9,000 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda Civic 4dr Auto DX-G for sale in Windsor, ON
2009 Honda Civic 4dr Auto DX-G 254,000 KM $7,800 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS for sale in Windsor, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS 161,000 KM $8,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Nation Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-246-XXXX

(click to show)

226-246-2429

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze