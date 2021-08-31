Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

144,650 KM

Details Description Features

$8,733

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,733

+ taxes & licensing

Advanced Auto Sale

519-250-2222

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Advanced Auto Sale

1725 Tecumseh Rd West, Windsor, ON N9B 1V3

519-250-2222

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,733

+ taxes & licensing

144,650KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7688425
  • Stock #: 2211
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB6E7202544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,650 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT - GREAT SELECTION - PRICED TO SELL //
All Makes and Models : Ford Escape Fusion Edge, Chevrolet Cruze Equinox Orlando Malibu impala, GMC Terrain Acadia Yukon
Honda Accord Civic Pilot Odyssey fit, Hyundai Elantra Sonata Santefe , Mazda 3 4 5 and GX, VW Jetta passat, BMW, Kia Soul Optima forte
we have it all, when you finance ask about our 6 months free warranty, some restrictions may apply

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Advanced Auto Sale

2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 147,011 KM
$10,450 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata ...
 104,060 KM
$15,150 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 95,649 KM
$9,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Advanced Auto Sale

Advanced Auto Sale

Advanced Auto Sale

1725 Tecumseh Rd West, Windsor, ON N9B 1V3

Call Dealer

519-250-XXXX

(click to show)

519-250-2222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory