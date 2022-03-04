$21,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Express
2500 2WT
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
175,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8531720
- Stock #: B299
- VIN: 1GCWGFBA0E1120395
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Clean '14 Chev Express Cargo 2500 van with 4.8 liter V8 engine.
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
