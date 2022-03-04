Menu
2014 Chevrolet Express

175,205 KM

Details

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2500 2WT

2500 2WT

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

175,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8531720
  • Stock #: B299
  • VIN: 1GCWGFBA0E1120395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 175,205 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean '14 Chev Express Cargo 2500 van with 4.8 liter V8 engine.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-XXXX

519-735-3800

