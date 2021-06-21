Menu
2014 Chevrolet Malibu

159,101 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

$9,995
$9,995

$9,995

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2014 Chevrolet Malibu

2014 Chevrolet Malibu

2LT

2014 Chevrolet Malibu

2LT

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

$9,995

159,101KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7446083
  • Stock #: A987Y
  • VIN: 1G11E5SL8EU167466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice white '14 Malibu LT with black leather, remote start, bluetooth, backup camera and more. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
Compass
6 Speed Automatic

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

