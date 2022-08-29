Menu
2014 Chevrolet Traverse

145,264 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr 1LT

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr 1LT

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

145,264KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9307690
  • Stock #: B511
  • VIN: 1GNKVGKD2EJ238525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B511
  • Mileage 145,264 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice '14 Chevy Traverse LT with Backup cam, Bluetooth, sunroof and more. 3.6-litre 6-cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

