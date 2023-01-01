Menu
2014 Chrysler Town & Country

167,186 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

TOURING

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

167,186KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10062843
  • Stock #: GC23610A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG4ER243465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GC23610A
  • Mileage 167,186 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Dual sliding doors
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Color TV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

