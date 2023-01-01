$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
167,186KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10062843
- Stock #: GC23610A
- VIN: 2C4RC1CG4ER243465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Dual sliding doors
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Safety
Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
Curb Side Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Color TV
