$22,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ezee Wheelz
519-735-3800
2014 Dodge Durango
2014 Dodge Durango
AWD 4dr SXT
Location
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
519-735-3800
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
139,969KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9403546
- Stock #: B522
- VIN: 1C4RDJAG0EC318753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B522
- Mileage 139,969 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAX OR LICENSING 7 PASSENGER - 3RD ROW SEATING. SATELITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ezee Wheelz
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2