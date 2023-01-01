2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 7 4 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10336953

10336953 Stock #: CV23787A

CV23787A VIN: 2C4RDGBG1ER309441

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # CV23787A

Mileage 71,744 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Exterior Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Dual sliding doors Convenience Courtesy Lights Console Cup Holder Seating Split Folding Rear Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Safety Child-Safety Locks Additional Features Curb Side Mirrors Cloth Interior Captains Chairs Center Arm Rest Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

