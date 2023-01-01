$CALL+ tax & licensing
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
519-979-9900
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
71,744KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10336953
- Stock #: CV23787A
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG1ER309441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Dual sliding doors
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder
Seating
Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Safety
Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
