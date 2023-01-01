Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

71,744 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

  1. 10336953
  2. 10336953
  3. 10336953
  4. 10336953
  5. 10336953
  6. 10336953
  7. 10336953
  8. 10336953
  9. 10336953
  10. 10336953
  11. 10336953
  12. 10336953
  13. 10336953
  14. 10336953
  15. 10336953
  16. 10336953
  17. 10336953
  18. 10336953
  19. 10336953
  20. 10336953
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
71,744KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10336953
  • Stock #: CV23787A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1ER309441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CV23787A
  • Mileage 71,744 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Dual sliding doors

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

2005 Chrysler Crossf...
 60,744 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Challenge...
 48,397 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sed...
 11,889 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory