2014 Dodge Journey

137,679 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

SE FWD No Accidents

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

137,679KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6987686
  • Stock #: 12045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,679 KM

Vehicle Description

www.wautoshoppers.ca

This accident free 2014 Dodge Journey SE is equipped with 4cyl/2.4l, FWD, push button start, keyless entry, Bluetooth, cruise control, dual climate control, 2 sets of keys, great on fuel.

Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)
0 Down payment available
No payments for 6 months OAC

Due to the current situations surrounding COVID-19, we are now operating by appointment only. Please call 519-948-5330 today for more information on this vehicle or to book a test drive. Thank You for your continued support! stay safe!

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 21 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

