$10,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE
2014 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
519-915-5500
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,134 KM
Vehicle Description
$10,995 plus HST. No hidden fees. SAFETY, TRANSFER AND PLATES INCLUDED
132,134KM Equipped With: 4WD, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Stereo mounted controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.
FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!!!
WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.
3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.
Windsor, ON
N8W 1H2
519-915-5500
www.windsorpreowned.com
Richard@windsorpreowned.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
Email Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-915-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-915-5500