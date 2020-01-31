Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Fast Approvals: wautoshoppers.ca

This 2014 Ford Escape SE intelligent 4WD is equipped with 4cyl/1.6l automatic transmission, reverse camera, keyless entry, heated seats, blue tooth and more.

Call today for more information: 519-948-5330 or visit us at 5049 Tecumseh Rd East Windsor Finance from 1.99% APR (OAC) 0 Down payment available No payments for 6 months OAC

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 20 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models. *Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, registration and licensing are extra*

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Spoiler Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Quads / Captains

Split Rear Seat

Lumbar Support Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

Bluetooth

AM/FM CD Player

Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.