2014 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

2014 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,854KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4630650
  • Stock #: 11960
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX9EUE02071
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Fast Approvals: wautoshoppers.ca


This 2014 Ford Escape SE intelligent 4WD is equipped with 4cyl/1.6l automatic transmission,

reverse camera, keyless entry, heated seats, blue tooth and more.


Call today for more information: 519-948-5330

or visit us at 5049 Tecumseh Rd East Windsor

Finance from 1.99% APR (OAC)

0 Down payment available

No payments for 6 months OAC


W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 20 years.

We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

*Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, registration and licensing are extra*

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Android Auto

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

