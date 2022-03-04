$13,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
519-735-3800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
163,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8655481
- Stock #: B366
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX7EUE42872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,680 KM
Vehicle Description
Nicely kept 14 Escape SE with bluetooth and more. 1.6 liter 4 cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
