2014 Ford Escape

163,680 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8655481
  • Stock #: B366
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX7EUE42872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Nicely kept 14 Escape SE with bluetooth and more. 1.6 liter 4 cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

