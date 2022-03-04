Menu
2014 Ford Explorer

151,361 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,361KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8488768
  • Stock #: B314
  • VIN: 1FM5K7D98EGA81874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,361 KM

Vehicle Description

Sharp '14 Explorer 7 passenger with blind spot monitor, navigation and lots more. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder turbocharged engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

