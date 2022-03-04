$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ezee Wheelz
519-735-3800
2014 Ford Explorer
2014 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
519-735-3800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
151,361KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8488768
- Stock #: B314
- VIN: 1FM5K7D98EGA81874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,361 KM
Vehicle Description
Sharp '14 Explorer 7 passenger with blind spot monitor, navigation and lots more. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder turbocharged engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ezee Wheelz
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2