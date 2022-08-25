Menu
2014 Ford Explorer

125,125 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

Base - Alloy wheels, Bluetooth, Backup Sensor!

2014 Ford Explorer

Base - Alloy wheels, Bluetooth, Backup Sensor!

Location

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

125,125KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9004108
  Stock #: P9557B
  VIN: 1FM5K7B80EGC15965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # P9557B
  • Mileage 125,125 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP SENSOR, CRUISE CONTROL, SATELLITE RADIO! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website or call one of our professional sales associates. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
3RD ROW SEATING
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor

