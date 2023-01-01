2014 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 0 , 7 9 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10456701

10456701 Stock #: 19868

19868 VIN: 1FTPF1CF8EKG25941

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 19868

Mileage 320,790 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Seating Split Bench Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.