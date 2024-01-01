Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Windsor, ON

2014 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1709744567
  2. 1709744567
  3. 1709744567
  4. 1709744567
  5. 1709744567
  6. 1709744567
  7. 1709744567
  8. 1709744567
  9. 1709744567
  10. 1709744567
  11. 1709744567
  12. 1709744567
  13. 1709744567
  14. 1709744567
  15. 1709744567
  16. 1709744567
  17. 1709744567
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTPF1CF8EKG25942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 19868A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2017 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 RAM 1500 ST 171,883 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck for sale in Windsor, ON
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 199,876 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Versa Note SV for sale in Windsor, ON
2016 Nissan Versa Note SV 146,883 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150