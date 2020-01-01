Menu
2014 Ford F-150

207,237 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

FX4 SuperCab Fully Loaded

2014 Ford F-150

FX4 SuperCab Fully Loaded

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

207,237KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6218667
  • Stock #: 12014
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET5EFA39138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,237 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast Approvals www.wautoshoppers.ca

2014 Ford F-150 FX4 SuperCrew  4x4, Fully Loaded, no accidents, 6cyl / 3.5l automatic transmission, navigation, reverse camera, sunroof,  heated seats, keyless entry, remote start and more!

Call for more information 519-948-5330

Visit us at 5049 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor ON

Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)

 

0 Down payment available

No payments for 6 months OAC

We are doing Our Part In Keeping Our Staff As Well As Our Customers Safe During These Hard Times. All Vehicles Are Sanitized Before And After Entry. All Customers Must Wear A Mask And Sanitize Hands Before Entry Of Vehicle Or Dealership. Thank You For Being So Patient As We Are Trying To Maintain A Safe Environment For You As Well As Our Staff.

 

Don’t hesitate, drive your dream vehicle today!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Android Auto

