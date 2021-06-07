Menu
2014 Ford F-350

230,257 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

519-915-5500

2014 Ford F-350

2014 Ford F-350

XL

2014 Ford F-350

XL

Location

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

230,257KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7321892
  • Stock #: R2605
  • VIN: 1FT8W3A68EEA24417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,257 KM

Vehicle Description

$18,995 plus HST and Licensing.  No hidden fees. Equipped With:  Crew Cab, Longbox with Cap, Automatic Transmission, V8 (gas), Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.  WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO 3277 Tecumseh Rd. E. Windsor, ON N8W 1H2 519-915-5500 www.windsorpreowned.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

