2014 Honda Accord

Touring Sedan AT

2014 Honda Accord

Touring Sedan AT

Location

Rocky Motors

975 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8X 2S7

519-252-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,851KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4424166
  • Stock #: 9493
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F96EA809493
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Panic Button
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • auto climate control
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Dual-zone Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • reading lights
  • Overhead Console
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Delay-off headlights
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • REAR HEATED SEATS
  • Seat Memory
  • Front Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • am/fm
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Suspension
  • 4-wheel independent suspension
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • Navigation System
  • AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR
  • Radio data system
  • Braking Assist
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Body colored bumpers
  • Thermometer
  • REAR POWER SEATS
  • CD (SINGLE DISC)
  • 7 Speakers
  • Power Sun/Moonroof
  • Vanity Mirror/Light
  • Front Airbags (Driver)
  • Front Airbags (Passenger)
  • Front Side Airbags (Driver)
  • Front Side Airbags (Passenger)
  • Door Bin
  • Power Seat (Driver)
  • Passenger Sensing Airbag
  • Power Seat (Passenger)

