2014 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS - 4 Cyl - 1.8 L - Good in Gas - Nice and clean Well-maintained, very reliable engine. Body is in great condition and has no rust. Runs Great. Detailed Clean - Cruse control -  BACK CAMERA - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS

This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge.

THIRD PARTY FINANCE AVAILABLE!

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.

PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 2262462429 for further information.

2014 Hyundai Elantra

161,000 KM

$8,300

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

2014 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$8,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,000KM
VIN 5NPDH4AEXEH545693

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

CLEAN CARFAX - LOW KILOMETER!


With Safety & One Year Powertrain Warranty INCLUDED IN THE PRICE


NO HIDDEN FEES !



2014 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS - 4 Cyl - 1.8 L - Good in Gas - Nice and clean Well-maintained, very reliable engine. Body is in great condition and has no rust. Runs Great. Detailed Clean - Cruse control -  BACK CAMERA - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS



This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge.



THIRD PARTY FINANCE AVAILABLE!


WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.


PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca



PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 2262462429 for further information.

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
48 L Fuel Tank
48-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable heard restraint
driver's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
3.065 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode
gate type and electronic shift lock system
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
$8,300

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2014 Hyundai Elantra