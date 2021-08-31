Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

98,235 KM

Details Description Features

$11,655

+ tax & licensing
$11,655

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,655

+ taxes & licensing

98,235KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8058271
  Stock #: 57873B
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE7EH486022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Landed, 2014 Hyundai Elantra On The Pre-owned Lot! 98,235 KM’S

Clean Title, No Odors

Red Exterior Paint, On Gray Cloth Interior

Sunroof, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Rear-view Camera, Cd Player, Bluetooth Connection, Remote Trunk Release & More!

***PICTURES COMING SOON!

Please Call (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

