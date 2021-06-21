2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 7 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7367270

7367270 Stock #: A960

A960 VIN: 5XYZUDLAXEG156281

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 162,712 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.