2014 Jeep Cherokee

90,789 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

519-915-5500

2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

Sale Price

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,789KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6052644
  • Stock #: R2563
  • VIN: 1C4PJLAB1EW206722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black/Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,789 KM

Vehicle Description

$14,995 plus HST and Licensing.  No hidden fees. Equipped With:  Back-up Camera, USB/AUX plug in, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing. WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT SITUATION !!!BANKRUPTCY, PROPOSALS, BAD CREDIT, REPOS, DISABILITY, COLLECTIONS, DIVORCE - NO PROBLEM!!! We will work with you to get you the lowest, most comfortable monthly payment!!! WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO 3277 Tecumseh Rd. E. Windsor, ON N8W 1H2 519-915-5500 www.windsorpreownedautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

