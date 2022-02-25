Menu
2014 Jeep Compass

182,708 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2014 Jeep Compass

2014 Jeep Compass

NORTH

2014 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

182,708KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8378139
  • Stock #: 17885
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB9ED648320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,708 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

