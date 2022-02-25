$10,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Compass
NORTH
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
182,708KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8378139
- Stock #: 17885
- VIN: 1C4NJDAB9ED648320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,708 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
