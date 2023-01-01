Menu
2014 Jeep Patriot

147,904 KM

$11,999

2014 Jeep Patriot

north

2014 Jeep Patriot

north

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

147,904KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB1ED563057

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20141
  • Mileage 147,904 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

