CarFax Available

This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned with ONE Year Powertrain Warranty included in the price. No hidden fees!

2014 JEEP PATRIOT NORTH EDITION - 4 Cyl - 2.4 L - Good in Gas - Nice and clean Well-maintained, very reliable engine, SUNROOF - BLUTHOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - CD PLAYER - HEATED SEATS. Body is in great condition and has no rust. Runs Great. 

This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing Excluding HST tax and licensing.

Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge.

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.

PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only.

2014 Jeep Patriot

164,000 KM

Details Description

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description


2014 JEEP PATRIOT NORTH EDITION - 4 Cyl - 2.4 L - Good in Gas - Nice and clean Well-maintained, very reliable engine, SUNROOF - BLUTHOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - CD PLAYER - HEATED SEATS. Body is in great condition and has no rust. Runs Great. 


