$8,800+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Patriot
FWD 4dr North
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CarFax Available
This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned with ONE Year Powertrain Warranty included in the price. No hidden fees!
2014 JEEP PATRIOT NORTH EDITION - 4 Cyl - 2.4 L - Good in Gas - Nice and clean Well-maintained, very reliable engine, SUNROOF - BLUTHOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - CD PLAYER - HEATED SEATS. Body is in great condition and has no rust. Runs Great.
This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing Excluding HST tax and licensing.
Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge.
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.
PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca
PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at for further information.
