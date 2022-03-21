Menu
2014 Jeep Patriot

89,542 KM

Details

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

4WD 4dr North - HEATED SEATS, ROOF RACK, FOG LTS

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

89,542KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8906884
  Stock #: P9566B
  VIN: 1C4NJRAB0ED749369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P9566B
  • Mileage 89,542 KM

Vehicle Description

NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! HEATED SEATS, FOG LIGHTS, ROOF RACK, CRUISE! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website or call one of our professional sales associates. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Roof Rack
Trailer Hitch
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

